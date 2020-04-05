14 people caught breaking curfew in Kumanovo

Skopje, 5 April 2020 (MIA) – 14 people were caught breaking curfew in Kumanovo municipality from 9 pm on April 3 (Friday) to 7 am on April 5 (Sunday), the Interior Ministry said in a press release.

Interior Ministry said that 12 were detained and two were warned for failing to abide by the curfew.

The curfew in Kumanovo municipality resumes until 5 am on April 6 (Monday). Citizens are urged to respect the ban on movement and all violations will be sanctioned in accordance with Articles 205 and 206 of the Criminal Code, the Interior Ministry said in a press release.