14 injured as strikes on Libyan capital damage hospital

At least 14 people were injured in an attack on the Libyan capital Tripoli on Thursday, which the UN-backed government blamed on rival eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

Army forces loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said the attack targeted the hospital and residential areas.

Amin al-Hashemi, a spokesman at the Health Ministry, said some parts of the hospital building were damaged. He added that there were children among the injured.

Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) have been trying to capture Tripoli from the GNA since April last year.

The attack came hours after seven United Nations organizations called on rival parties to halt their fighting to enable authorities and aid organizations to focus on stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There were 64 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including three deaths, in different parts of the country, the UN agencies said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This shows that local/community transmission is taking place. The risk of further escalation of the outbreak is very high,” they added.

Violence between Haftar’s forces and the GNA has been raging in recent weeks despite repeated international calls for a humanitarian truce in Libya to focus on the fight against the coronavirus.