Sofia, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – The Bulgarian Ministry of Health has issued an order for a mandatory 14-day quarantine for Macedonian citizens entering Bulgaria.

A mandatory 14-day quarantine has been lifted by the same decree for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro who are entering Bulgaria, according to the BGNES news agency.

The decisions have been reached in line with proposals of Bulgaria’s health authorities and expert opinion on the epidemiological situation and risk of COVID-19 spread in the country.