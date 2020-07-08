137 COVID-19 patients, people in isolation register to vote so far

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – State Election Commission (SEC) vice-president Ditmire Shehu said until Tuesday, 137 COVID-19 patients and people in isolation have registered to vote.

In addition, Shehu said that 3.138 sick and frail people are registered to vote so far.

As regards participation of healthcare workers in the electoral boards and the prospect of their exemption by the SEC, Shehu noted it wasn’t an issue, as those who’d like to be exempted are required to submit documentation that they are prevented from participating in the election process.

“We’re gathering data now,” Shehu said. “We’ll have new healthcare workers by random choice.”

Until Tuesday, 80 healthcare workers have been exempted from the Special Electoral Boards (SEB).

“We received 100 exemption requests, of which 80 were approved,” the SEC vice-president said, adding that of the 80, some were retired, some weren’t employed in a healthcare institution, others were abroad, etc.

According to Shehu, only 10 percent of the polling stations have undergone changes in line with protective measures against COVID-19.