131 new COVID-19 cases registered in Skopje, most in Chair

Skopje, 11 June 2020 (MIA) – There were 131 new COVID-19 cases registered in Skopje on Thursday said the Health Ministry.

Moreover, 12 patients from the capital have recovered, while three passed away.

Most of the new cases were registered in Chair (14).

The tally of active cases in the capital now stands at 960.

Of these, most in Chair – 209, followed by Bitel – 76, Aerodrom – 75, Gazi Baba – 75, Centar – 73, Karposh – 72, Saraj – 64, Kisela Voda – 43, Gjorche Petrov – 35, Shuto Orizari – 26, Studenichani – 24, Arachinovo – 24, etc.

In addition, two COVID-19 patients are foreign nationals.