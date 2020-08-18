12 passengers on Skopje-Turku flight test positive for COVID-19

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – 12 passengers who arrived from Skopje in Turku, Finland on Saturday in a WizzAir flight tested positive for COVID-19, Finnish authorities have reported.

Of a total of 115 passengers, 95% were tested and all were issued self-quarantine orders.

This is the third Skopje-Turku flight carrying people infected with COVID-19. 26 passengers who arrived from Skopje in Turku on August 8, tested positive for coronavirus, followed by five more from the August 11 flight.

A total of 42 COVID-19 cases have been registered on the three flights. The majority of passengers on all three flights were nationals of Kosovo and Finland.

Finnish authorities are now looking into possibly changing travel rules for high-risk countries, including North Macedonia.

Turku major Minna Arve also expressed concern over the growing number of imported COVID-19 cases. She requested implementation of mandatory presentation of negative coronavirus test results for all arrivals and other restrictive measures for passengers from high-risk countries.

Finnish Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo said that the government is researching effective ways to curb the spread of COVID-19, which might include a temporary ban for flights from high-risk countries and drafting a list of countries, labeled according to the level of threat in red, yellow and green.

Arrivals from red-labeled countries will be tested and placed in quarantine, while those from yellow-labeled areas will only be quarantined. Countries with less than eight new COVID-19 patients per 100,000 citizens will be labeled green and no restrictions will be imposed on them.