12 new coronavirus cases registered, total tally hits 148

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 24 March 2020 13:16

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – 12 new patients tested positive for the coronavirus in North Macedonia over the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases until 12:00 to 148, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Of those, one patient has been cured, while two have passed away.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (88), in Debar (40), in Shtip (7), in Kumanovo (8), in Kavadarci (2), in Ohrid (2) and in Gostivar (1).

The Health Ministry is set to publish coronavirus updates every day between 12:00 and 13:00.

