12 municipalities awarded MSIP grants to improve services

Skopje, 6 June 2020 (MIA) – Twelve municipalities have been awarded grants in total amount of 61 million denars as part of the Municipal Services Improvement Project (MSIP), implemented by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the World Bank.

The grants are intended for fourteen municipal projects, including construction of a school, school reconstruction, procurement of kindergarten equipment, procurement of equipment for children’s playground, construction and reconstruction of road infrastructure, procurement of professional vehicles and multi-functional machines.

Beneficiaries include the municipalities of Kisela Voda, Krushevo, Centar, Gostivar, Gjorche Petrov, Krivigashtani, Shuto Orizari, Resen, Kochani, Zhelino, Studenichani and Chucher Sandevo.

Almost 220,000 residents will benefit after these projects are implemented in the municipalities.

The grants are awarded by the World Bank for the projects already successfully implemented through MSIP. They aim at improving municipal services and living conditions through projects to improve local infrastructure.