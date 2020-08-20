11th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival kicks off

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – Merge with Silence is the theme of the 11th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival, which opened Wednesday evening.

This year marks a hybrid edition of the festival, i.e. it will be available to the public both live and online.

The festival opened with Mila Zhlutenko’s short documentary Opera Glasses, and Maja Stojnic’s Speak So I Can See You, which were screened at the Cinematheque’s outdoor cinema. Also, Otávio Almeida’s short documentary The Crossing was screened at MKC’s park, while screening of Natalie Johns’ Max Richter’s Sleep was interrupted due to weather conditions.

“The audience was ready to follow the screening despite the rain, but the equipment simply cannot function under such conditions. The festival doesn’t have the possibility to rerun the films, as this year it is not taking place in the Kurshumli An building. But the film is available online on the Cinesquare platform, where film lovers can register and create their own profile via the MakeDox website,” festival organizers said.

Day two of the festival will show eight documentaries, including four short and four feature films. John Appel’s Once the Dust Settles opens this year’s Country in Focus – The Netherlands, which includes six more films.

I make films based on a combination of thorough research and intuition. During my research I’m not just looking for facts, but above all for the vulnerability of people, which is what I call emotional research”, says John Appel who has directed more than 40 documentaries for cinema and TV and has been the cinematographer on numerous films.

In 1999, his film André Hazes – She believes in me not only opened IDFA but was also awarded with the IDFA Award for Best Feature Length Documentary and became the greatest documentary hit in Dutch cinema over the last 60 years.

Appel’s filmography is comprised of award-winning titles – The last victory (2003), The Player (2009), Wrong time, wrong place (2012), The voice of Holland (2018) and Once the dust settles (2019) – which bring closer stories of ordinary people and lonely heroes, filled with daily life drama, melancholy, memories, death and consolation.

This year’s MakeDox Masterclass with John Appel will take place online on Aug. 22, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Makedox Festival is supported by the MEDIA program of Creative Europe, Yunus Emre Institute, Embassy of the Netherlands, the City of Skopje, Embassy of the Czech Republic in Sofia. Friends of the festival are the Museum of North Macedonia and the Archaeological Museum.

Co-organizers of the 11th MakeDox are MKC – the Youth Cultural Center and the Cinematheque of North Macedonia. Partners of MakeDox are Petra Pan Film Production and Kino Kultura.

Tickets for the festival screenings are available at mktickets.mk.

Outdoor screenings and events are organized in line with COVID-19 protection protocols.