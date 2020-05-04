117th anniversary of Goce Delchev’s death

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia marks Monday the 117th anniversary of the death of revolutionary Goce Delchev.

Delegations of state institutions, associations and citizens will lay flowers at Goce Delchev grave in St. Spas Church, to honor the great revolutionary.

A visionary inspired by revolutionary ideals, Goce Delchev was born in Kukush on February 4, 1872, and was active in revolutionary movements.

Goce Delchev was killed by an Ottoman unit on May 4, 1903, in the village of Banica, near Serres.