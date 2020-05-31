10th edition of Philosophical Film Festival ends Sunday

Skopje, 31 May 2020 (MIA) – The 10th edition of the Philosophical Film Festival closes Sunday with a virtual concert by Ema Popivoda and ACOUSTIC ELECTRONICS and screenings of Shady Srour’s ‘Oslo’ and Sophie Linnenbaum’s ‘Pinky Promise’.

The first is the recipient of the festival’s “Golden Owl” prize for best short film, while the second received the newly-established “Stefan Sidovski – Sido” award.

The 2020 edition of the Philosophical Film Festival started May 21, and was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audiences, festival organizers have said, can stream all festival films via Cinesquare for free until Sunday midnight.