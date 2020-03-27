0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

107 people caught breaking curfew

107 people were caught breaking the 21:00-05:00 curfew, of which 35 were detained, 47 were let off with a warning, and the rest have been reported to relevant public prosecutions, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Friday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 March 2020 15:57
