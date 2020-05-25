104 people caught breaking curfew in past 24 hours, 76 detained

Skopje, 25 May 2020 (MIA) – In the past 24 hours, 104 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 76 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

According to the Ministry, 82 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 29 isolation orders and 13 people signed self-isolation statements, the press release reads.

In addition, one person was caught breaking stay-at-home orders during police controls.