10-man Arsenal share point with Chelsea in dramatic 2-2 draw

Arsenal escaped Stamford Bridge with a fortunate point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, despite being reduced to 10 men.

David Luiz was given a red card after denying Tammy Abraham a clear goal opportunity and Jorginho stepped up to convert a penalty for Chelsea to have a 1-0 half-time lead.

Gabriel Martinelli equalized for the Gunners in the 63rd minute and after Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta tapped in for a seemingly winning lead on 84 minutes, Hector Bellerin’s finish three minutes from time finalized a draw.