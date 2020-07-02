1,814,263 people eligible to vote in July 15 elections, parties intensify campaigning

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday closed the Voter’s List ahead of the early parliamentary polls, slated for July 15. 1,814,263 people are eligible to vote in this month’s elections. Meanwhile, the political parties intensify campaign promising reforms and economic prosperity and urging mass voter turnout for elections.

Let’s stay on the right track. We proved that we can do much more and much better. We have not only fulfilled our objectives but also built friendships. Today we are NATO members and a country that received a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev in Struga on Wednesday.

Zaev said all fronts are open and the regime will never return, adding that bold decisions have been taken over the past 2,5 years, without considering the personal and party ratings.

“Today we are a country recognized by the entire world. We have a property deed, an ID at the United Nations. The legacy of our forefathers – to have a country completely protected – has been fulfilled,” added Zaev.

The SDSM leader said a new 4-year term would demonstrate how an economy can be successful.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told Plasnica citizens these elections are important because people must opt for the coalition that guarantees the future we want to have, the country we want to live in.

“I am convinced that even those who don’t believe things can be done differently and there are politicians true to their word will be convinced too. After July 15 politicians will listen to the people and solve problems through projects. Politicians are nothing more than clerks paid by taxpayer’s money. Times are gone when politicians are the elite in the state,” said Mickoski.

According to him, the last three years have been the worst, but the mistakes VMRO-DPMNE had made during its rule cannot be pardoned, although many good things had come out during that period.

“We have learned from our mistakes. I listened carefully to each and every one of you so that I do not repeat those mistakes when I get the opportunity.,” said Mickoski. He added that a 4-year term would be the best ever, because he knows the way to a 25-percent higher average salary.

The citizens have the right to watch a TV debate with the three candidates for prime minister and we call on the media agency to provide democratic and equal standards, DUI spokesman Bujar Osmani said Wednesday.

The country, the region and international centers are in motion, because justice is on our side and the noise is here because we have promoted our legitimate request for an Albanian Prime Minister, said DUI leader Ali Ahmeti in Kumanovo on Wednesday.

“Instead of rejoicing, others are upset and disappointed. We know that when others are upset, they are in big trouble, but they do not need to worry because the Albanian PM will increase the loyalty of Albanians in the state, the country’s integrity and sovereignty will strengthen. We do not want something that is not ours, but our part that we have spilled blood for,” said Ahmeti.

He expressed concern from the reactions of Macedonian politicians, but also leaders of parties of ethnic Albanians regarding their idea.

“Our fellow Macedonians disappointed me because they were immediately afraid of this idea, saying an Albanian cannot be a prime minister of North Macedonia. Our fathers and grandfathers have left us our land and no one can deny this legitimate right. Nothing bad has happened to this country when an Albanian became a Parliament Speaker, Defense Minister, Minister of Interior, Supreme Court President. On the contrary, processes are moving forward. Europe is a continent of diversities,” added Ahmeti.

Alliance for Albanians (AA) leader Ziadin Sela and MP candidates of coalition “Time is Now” in the sixth election district met citizens of Zhelino municipality on Wednesday.

Sela referred to the problems that Albanian voters face across the country, saying number 5 is the only option that brings hope and a state for all.

Integra also presented MP candidates in sixth election district and promoted election platform in Tetovo, while Macedonian Concept held press conference on ecology and environment protection in Skopje.

Political parties resume election campaign on Thursday. SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is to give a media statement outside Parliament’s building. VMRO-DPMNE MP candidates are to meet citizens and give media statements. VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is to visit Debar, Mavrovo Rostushe, Gostivar and Tetovo municipalities. VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Vlado Misajlovski is to give a media statement in Vizbegovo and meet citizens in Gjorche Petrov. VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Igor Janushev is to meet citizens in Sveti Nikole and give media statements. VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski is to meet citizens in Negotino municipality.

“Never North – Only Macedonia” coalition is to meet citizens in municipalities of the first and second election districts. “Never North – Only Macedonia” MP candidates Biljana Dzhingo and Jove Kekenovski are to give media statements. Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa coalition will hold a press conference.