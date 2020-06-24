1,785 active COVID-19 cases in Skopje, most in Chair

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – Of the 136 new COVID-19 patients registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 80 are from Skopje, Public Health Institute said Wednesday.

A total of 2,667 cases have been registered in the capital, of which 1,785 are still active.

The Municipality of Chair holds the ‘top spot’ in the capital with 413 cases, followed by Gazi Baba-149, Saraj-141, Butel-136, Aerodrom-135, Centar-127, Karposh-124 and Kisela Voda-101.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, 5,445 cases have been registered in North Macedonia, of which 3,095 are still active, 2,091 have recovered, while a total of 259 people have passed away.