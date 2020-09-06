1.6 million people told to evacuate as powerful typhoon lashes Japan

Typhoon Haishen brought torrential rains and violent winds to southern Japan on Sunday as the powerful storm edged closer to the island of Kyushu.

About 1.67 million residents on Kyushu, including 730,000 in the city of Kumamoto, were ordered to flee their homes, according to broadcaster NHK, as forecasters warned of flooding, fierce winds, torrential rains, high waves and a storm surge.

The storm prompted airlines to cancel 555 flights on Monday following the cancellation of 557 flights on Sunday, NHK reported. Many train services in the region were temporarily suspended.

Nearly 40,000 households lost electricity on Kyushu and the island of Okinawa, according to local power companies.

Haishen, the second typhoon in a week to hit southern Japan, is a potentially record-breaking storm, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Speaking at a news conference in the morning, the agency’s forecast division chief Yoshihisa Nakamoto urged local residents to be “on maximum high alert” and evacuate their homes early.

Residents were trying to shelter and keep social distance at the same time, amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

Military helicopters already evacuated about 200 pregnant women and elderly people to the city of Kagoshima from small remote islands.

The eye of the storm was about 70 kilometres west-south-west of Yaku Island as of 5 pm (0800 GMT), travelling north at 35 kilometres per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 162 km/h and gusts of 216 km/h, according to the agency.

Rainfall of up to 600 millimetres is forecast for Kyushu and up to 400 millimetres for the south-western island of Shikoku and the Tokai region by noon on Monday, the agency reported.

This all comes just days after Typhoon Maysak passed near the southern islands of Kyushu and Okinawa, injuring dozens of people before weakening on Thursday.

A freighter carrying 43 crew members and about 5,800 head of cattle capsized off Amami Oshima Island on Wednesday after it was hit by waves churned by Typhoon Maysak.

Two crew members from the Philippines were rescued and one body was recovered while dozens of dead cow carcasses floating in the area were spotted.

The freighter left New Zealand on August 14 and was due to arrive in Tangshan, China, on Friday.

In July, record-breaking rains sparked landslides and flooding on Kyushu, killing dozens of residents, including 65 in Kumamoto prefecture.