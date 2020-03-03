0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

1,430 Macedonian citizens registered for voting abroad

The State Election Commission (SEC) has so far received 1,430 applications of Macedonian citizens living or working abroad for voting at the upcoming April 12 early parliamentary elections.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 2 March 2020 17:11
Back to top button
Close
Close